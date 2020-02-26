Kerala's first Muslim woman panchayat president no more

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Ayishakutty, 91, the first woman panchayat president from the Muslim community in Kerala, died here on Monday night. A native of Nannammukku in Malappuram, Ayishakutty had been undergoing treatment for age-related illnesses and she breathed her last around 11pm.Also known as Ayishakutty Teacher, she became the president of Nannammukku panchayat in 1979. Ayishakutty has been an inspiration to many women as she courageously took up the path of politics and social service at a time when many women, especially from her community, were not allowed to go out of their houses.

Despite warnings not to go out and speak publicly citing gender and religious issues, Ayishakutty chose to get education and interact with people to learn the problems in society. She became the first woman to complete SSLC in Ponnani taluk. A Congress leader, she is also the first woman panchayat president in Malappuram district. After completing the first term as panchayat president, she served as a member from 1984 to 1991. She became the president of Nannammukku panchayat again in 1995. Apart from being active in politics, she also worked as a teacher at AMLP School, Punnayurkulam, Thrissur.

She is survived by daughters Laila and Jameeela and son-in-law Hamsa. The burial was conducted at the Nannammukku Juma Masjid on Tuesday. Abdul Kareem, the present panchayat president of Nannammukku, said Ayishakutty was a powerful leader who had implemented several development projects in the panchayat. “She had introduced the project to provide land to the landless people in the panchayat. Also, she worked relentlessly to end the drinking water problem and other issues in the agricultural sector in the panchayat,” said Kareem.



