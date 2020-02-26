Man stabbed for preventing public drinking dies

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Kunnicode police have arrested five persons on Tuesday for the murder of a 30-year-old man at Chakkuvarakkal near Pathanapuram here, who was allegedly stabbed by them in an inebriated state. The victim, Danish, a native of Pathanapuram, was stabbed when he got into an argument after he stopped them from consuming liquor in public. He later succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, the incident happened last Friday at around 8.30pm. The accused had assembled at Chakkuvarakkal to celebrate Shivaratri. Danish, who was on his was to a nearby temple, got into an argument with them for drinking on the roadside.

He was first rushed to a nearby hospital and was shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. While under treatment, he succumbed to the injuries and died at 8.10am on Tuesday, the police said.Police said two of the accused are on the run. “We could not record his statement as Danish was under ventilator support. Therefore, the actual reason behind the fight is yet to be known which will be revealed only after questioning the culprits,” a police officer said.