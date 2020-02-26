Home States Kerala

MGU youth fest: 2,000 students take out declaration march

The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) youth festival titled ‘Article 14’ started on a colourful note with around 2,000 students taking part in the ‘Declaration March’ on Tuesday in Thodupuzha. 

Published: 26th February 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

The procession, heralding the MG University youth fest, taken out from Mangattukavala bus stand to Thodupuzha municipal ground on Tuesday | Shiyami

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) youth festival titled ‘Article 14’ started on a colourful note with around 2,000 students taking part in the ‘Declaration March’ on Tuesday in Thodupuzha. Though the organisers haven’t set a theme per se, the title ‘Article 14’ celebrates the diehard character of the students in standing up to the Union government’s alleged anti-public policies like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.

“It can be seen that the students have always been at the forefront of every agitation associated with the citizenship issue. So, to celebrate the bravery of our student community, it was decided to name the festival ‘Article 14’,” said Tejas K Jose, convenor, MGU Youth Festival. According to him, the youth festival will be held on the Al-Azhar College campus from Thursday to March 2. “The colleges that presented the best floats were awarded prizes after the conclusion of the Declaration March.

Al-Azhar College, Thodupuzha, which had the biggest contingent of students and diverse floats, bagged the first prize,” he said. The march saw students from five colleges presenting different traditional dance forms of Kerala and presented floats highlighting the various socio-cultural and national issues like NRC and oppression of the downtrodden.

 “Al-Azhar College highlighted what had happened to Madhu (a tribal youth who was lynched by a mob for allegedly stealing food in Attappadi), how Mahatma Gandhi has become obsolete and unity,” Tejas said. The second prize went to IHRD College, Muttom, and Newman College, Thodupuzha bagged the third prize, said Tejas.  As for the venues, like every year, each venue has been named after leaders who have been at the forefront of social reforms, he said. According to him, the main venue has been named after Abhimanyu, the SFI member who was stabbed to death in Maharaja’s College. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi University
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp