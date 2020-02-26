Minor reshuffle in state bureaucracy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet which met on Tuesday effected a minor bureaucratic reshuffle. Personnel & Administrative Reforms secretary Gopalakrishna Bhatt has been given additional charge of Secretary, Industries (Cashew). Rural Development Commissioner N Padmakumar will be given additional charge of Special Secretary, Industries (Coir) Department. He will also continue to discharge his additional responsibilities.

S Venkatesapathy, director of Fisheries Department, will also function as Joint Managing Director, Kerala Water Authority. Sports and Youth Affairs Director Geromic George will be posted as CEO of Maritime Board. The additional roles assigned to him will continue.Renu Raj, Deputy Secretary of General Administration Department and Staff Officer to Chief Secretary, will be given additional charge of Director, Sports and Youth Affairs Department.