‘No provision for fixing penalties against placing illegal flex boards’

The government further stated that it decided to formulate guidelines for dealing with the installation of hoardings, flags and advertisement boards on public places.

Published: 26th February 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 06:33 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposing the proposal of the Kerala High Court to impose a penalty of `10,000 on those who have refused to remove illegal flex boards, hoardings, banners and flags placed on public places, the state government informed the court that there was no provision for fixing penalties against the violators.When the flex board cases came up for hearing, the state government submitted that penalty under the Land Conservancy Act for having erected hoardings and banners on public places could not be imposed. In fact, the Land Conservancy Act was not applicable to these places as these places were under the control of the local bodies and therefore, rules of local bodies could take care of such illegal erection of hoardings and flex boards. 

The government further stated that it decided to formulate guidelines for dealing with the installation of hoardings, flags and advertisement boards on public places. Meanwhile, the state invited the wrath of the court when it submitted that political parties should be given spaces for installing boards and banners. The court asked the state attorney not to argue on behalf of political parties.

The court said that it never expected the government to take such a stand. No individual or political parties should be allowed to erect illegal hoardings, banners and flags on public places. The court said it did not want to see pedestrians and motorists being hit by collapsing hoarding. The government had not done anything to end the menace posed by illegal hoardings and advertisement boards.

The court observed that it did not want to see the Chennai flex board tragedy being repeated in Kerala. A 23-year-old girl named Shubhasri was killed in Chennai when a flex board fell on her while she was riding a two-wheeler. She lost her balance and fell under the wheels of a tanker lorry.
The court will consider the case on Wednesday.

‘Take action against erring cops’
Kerala High Court on Tuesday orally observed that the police officers who violate the order of the state police chief should be removed from the force. Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation when the Amicus Curiae appointed in the flex case handed over photographs of flex boards placed by Kochi city police in public places illegally. The court criticised the police and observed that the law enforcing agency itself violated the court’s orders. Later, the police informed the court that the boards were placed as part of the election in Kerala Police Co-Operative Housing Society.

