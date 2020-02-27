‘Accused in Maoist case might have joined PLGA’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) suspects that the third accused in the Kozhikode Maoist case, in which two youths were arrested with Naxalite links, has joined the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), an armed wing of the CPI(Maoist). The agency submitted this at the NIA court when the bail application filed by second accused Thwaha Fazal came up for consideration on Wednesday.

The counsel for Thwaha claimed the accused had not done anything to further the activities of CPI(Maoist). He might be a Maoist sympathiser but there is no evidence that he worked for the banned group and conspired to further the activities of CPI(Maoist). Similarly, neither the Kerala Police nor the NIA could seize any proscribed material or literature from both Alan and Thwaha. However, NIA counsel Arjun Ambalapatta countered the argument by playing a video clip in which Thwaha was seen raising pro-Maoist slogans when cops took him for evidence collection.