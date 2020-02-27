Actress abduction case: 11 witnesses examined

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court on Wednesday examined the owner of the tempo van, the vehicle used by the accused persons before they attacked the victim in the sensational actor abduction case.



The court examined 11 witnesses who had seen the accused persons, including first accused Pulsar Suni, before they abducted the victim in February 2017. The tempo van (KL-60-A-9338) was hired for film shooting purpose.

The five accused persons had planned to use it to abduct the victim actor by shifting her from the SUV in which she was travelling. Though the accused persons rear-ended the SUV and managed to stop it near Athani, they failed to shift the victim to the van.