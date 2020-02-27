Errors in list of teachers deployed for exam duty

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the run up to the Higher Secondary examination, the list of deputy chiefs prepared by the Higher Secondary Directorate has drawn severe flak from teachers. Deputy Chiefs are senior higher secondary teachers deployed as external examiners in schools. The Principal of the school concerned will be the chief of examination.

In a major faux pas, teachers from unaided private schools made it to the list of deputy chiefs, exposing the shoddy manner in which preparations are being made.“Teachers from the unaided sector are never posted for Higher Secondary examination duty. This year, even that glaring lapse has occurred. The Higher Secondary Directorate should be more serious about this,” pointed out the leader of a prominent teachers’ association. While on the one hand there were complaints of many senior teachers being kept out of list. some complained they were posted to far off schools.

Higher Secondary Joint Director (Examinations) S S Vivekanandan told The New Indian Express that such an error had indeed occurred. “The teachers belonged to a special school and there was confusion whether it was in the aided or unaided sector,” he added. A revised, error-free list would be brought out soon.Denying reports of seniority norm being sidelined, Vivekanandan said most of the teachers were deployed in schools within the set distance limit.