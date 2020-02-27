Home States Kerala

IUML team to visit riot-hit Delhi on Thursday

An Indian Union Muslim League delegation will visit the riot-hit northeast Delhi on Thursday.

(left) Charred vehicles and burnt down shops prove to be a chilling reminder of the violence that rocked multiple neighbourhoods in northeast Delhi;

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: An Indian Union Muslim League delegation will visit the riot-hit northeast Delhi on Thursday. The party leaders will take stock of the situation and meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Home Minister Amit Shah. The IUML working committee meet held here on Wednesday sought the arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra for instigating violence through his speech.  

“IUML unequivocally condemns the violence unleashed by Sangh Parivar and police on the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters. The central government, which ought to give protection to human life and property are taking a lackadaisical attitude,” said the IUML state president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal. The party demanded the resignation of Amit Shah. The meet flayed the double standards of the state government in dealing with anti-CAA protests.

take steps to stop violence: Pinarayi
T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said a sense of insecurity prevails in the national capital. In a statement issued here, he said hate campaigns is now rampant in the national capital. He also urged the Union Home Ministry to take strict action against those behind the violence.  “Even journalists are being attacked. It’s a matter of concern that BJP leader who indulged in hate speech is roaming scot-free.

