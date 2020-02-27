Kerala cyanide killer Jolly Shaju attempts suicide in Kozhikode jail

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Jolly Joseph, the key accused in the sensational six serial killings at Koodathayi attempted suicide in Kozhikode district jail Thursday early morning.

She has injured her nerves on the left hand, apparently by biting or rubbing against any sharp object. She was rushed to the Kozhikode medical college hospital after the incident came to notice at 5 am.

Currently, she is admitted at the casualty ward of KMCH and her condition is stable.

Northern Range Jail DIG, MK Vinod Kumar told TNIE that the details are being probed.

Jolly was lodged in Kozhikode district jail for the murder of six of her family members over a period of 14 years.

The breakthrough in the case happened after forensic experts exhumed the mortal remains of her victims from the graves to conduct postmortem, after which all evidence pointed to Jolly. Jolly later admitted that she had killed all of the six family members.

She was arrested in 2019 along with two of her accomplices M S Mathew and P Prajikumar for using 'cyanide' to kill the family members.