Home States Kerala

Kerala HC directs govt to consider allowing students of unauthorised CBSE school to appear for class 10 exams

The Judge also pulled up the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for allowing such a situation where the students could not write the Class X board exam.

Published: 27th February 2020 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

school teachers, exams

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to consider allowing 29 students of an unauthorised CBSE school here to appear for the Class X examination being conducted by the state board.

In an interim order on a petition by a trust running the school, Justice S V Bhatti directed Director General of the Education Department to consider issuing a government order to facilitate the students write the examination.

The Judge also pulled up the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for allowing such a situation where the students could not write the Class X board exam.

The state government counsel informed the court that the department was ready to examine the issue with a view to preventing loss of academic year for the students.

The students of the Arooja Little Star School at Thoppumpady were unable to take the ongoing Class X board exam as their institution did not have CBSE affiliation.

The school officials allegedly did not inform the students and parents about the non-recognition which came to light only last week.

In its plea, the school management said it had obtained permission for students to appear for the exams at another CBSE affiliated school but the latter 'withdrew' from the arrangement.

When the matter camp up for hearing, the regional officer of CBSE was present in the court complying with its order on Wednesday.

The court sought to know from the CBSE why no action was taken against the school which had been functioning without affiliation of the central board for the past seven years.

It also directed the CBSE to file an affidavit on all aspects, including the actions it intend to take against the schools lacking affiliation.

On Wednesday, the court had said the students should not be allowed to suffer and impleaded the Secretary, General Education, and the Director of General Education in the case.

The manager of the scand her husband have been arrested and booked under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Kerala HC CBSE CBSE Class 10 board exams
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp