Mercury set to rise, summer could be harsh

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The state has been experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures for more than a month and the mercury is set to rise marking the arrival of summer by next week, say experts.“The mercury is set to rise from the first week of March and if the summer rains fail to deliver this summer could be harsh,” said Cusat Department of Atmospheric Sciences assistant professor S Abhilash.

There is an anti-cyclonic pattern over India, due to which the vertical upward movement of surface air has been disrupted. Though the rate of evaporation has increased due to hot conditions, cloud formation has been affected due to the anti-cyclonic pattern.

The mercury is hovering around 37 degree Celsius across the state and the temperature is set to rise with the onset of summer, he said.“The rise in temperature of the surface water in Arabia Sea has adversely impacted the climate in South Kerala. The temperature in southern districts has been rising for the past 10 years,” said Mahatma Gandhi University pro vice-chancellor Prof C T Aravindakumar.

According to Centre for Water Resources Development and Management Groundwater Division scientist P R Priju, the groundwater resources in the state are under stress due to overexploitation and if drought sets in, the situation can worsen. “Many farmers in Palakkad, Kasaragod and the northern parts of Thrissur use borewells to draw water for irrigation purpose. These areas have reported a 2-3 m depletion in groundwater level and the Central Groundwater Department has issued a notification to initiate steps for recharging the resources.

There is an increase in the intrusion of saline water in the coastal areas of Thrissur, Malappuram and Alappuzha due to over exploitation of groundwater resources,” he said. A study of the groundwater level depletion during the past 10 years reveal that the groundwater resources do not get recharged during monsoon as rainwater is not percolating. The destruction of wetlands and paddy fields, which help to recharge the resources, has led to depletion of ground water resources, he said.

