Home States Kerala

Mercury set to rise, summer could be harsh

There is an anti-cyclonic pattern over India, due to which the vertical upward movement of surface air has been disrupted, says Cusat professor

Published: 27th February 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

A daily wage labour quenching his thirst amid his work to fix the leak in the water authority pipes at Kaimanam in Thiruvananathapuram. The summer has started to take a toll on the people with mercury hovering around 37 degree Celsius in many parts of the state | Vincent Pulickal

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The state has been experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures for more than a month and the mercury is set to rise marking the arrival of summer by next week, say experts.“The mercury is set to rise from the first week of March and if the summer rains fail to deliver this summer could be harsh,” said Cusat Department of Atmospheric Sciences assistant professor S Abhilash.

There is an anti-cyclonic pattern over India, due to which the vertical upward movement of surface air has been disrupted. Though the rate of evaporation has increased due to hot conditions, cloud formation has been affected due to the anti-cyclonic pattern.

The mercury is hovering around 37 degree Celsius across the state and the temperature is set to rise with the onset of summer, he said.“The rise in temperature of the surface water in Arabia Sea has adversely impacted the climate in South Kerala. The temperature in southern districts has been rising for the past 10 years,” said Mahatma Gandhi University pro vice-chancellor Prof C T Aravindakumar.

According to Centre for Water Resources Development and Management Groundwater Division scientist P R Priju, the groundwater resources in the state are under stress due to overexploitation and if drought sets in, the situation can worsen. “Many farmers in Palakkad, Kasaragod and the northern parts of Thrissur use borewells to draw water for irrigation purpose. These areas have reported a 2-3 m depletion in groundwater level and the Central Groundwater Department has issued a notification to initiate steps for recharging the resources.

There is an increase in the intrusion of saline water in the coastal areas of Thrissur, Malappuram and Alappuzha due to over exploitation of groundwater resources,” he said. A study of the groundwater level depletion during the past 10 years reveal that the groundwater resources do not get recharged during monsoon as rainwater is not percolating. The destruction of wetlands and paddy fields, which help to recharge the resources, has led to depletion of ground water resources, he said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp