Home States Kerala

Newly-formed Kerala Anti-Terrorism Squad gets 20 pending Maoist cases

The newly-formed Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police, which started functioning here from January end, has received 20 cases for investigation.

Published: 27th February 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The newly-formed Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police, which started functioning here from January end, has received 20 cases for investigation. All the transferred cases are related to Maoist activities in the state in which probe had been pending for several years. In January, the state government had come out with a notification announcing the establishment of the ATS. An ATS police station was then formed near Angamaly here from where the state agency started functioning. 

“We have been assigned around 20 cases related to Maoist activities in Kerala and begun a probe into all of them. Some of the cases were previously probed by the Crime Branch and the Internal Security Investigation Team. In some cases, chargesheets were filed,” said an officer with the ATS.The squad also expects to be handed over the probe into the recovery of 14 Pakistan-made bullets from the road at Kulathupuzha in Kollam.

“We expect the case will be handed over to ATS. We have the expertise to investigate it,” the officer said.
The ATS team mostly comprises officers who served with agencies like National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other intelligence agencies on deputation. “Our team is led by a DySP-rank officer who served in the NIA for several years and probed several sensational terrorism cases,” said a source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS Kerala Police Maoist
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp