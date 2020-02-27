Home States Kerala

No right to disturb studies of others: HC to student bodies

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Student organisations do not have the right to disrupt or disturb academic and other activities of students who do not want to take part in strikes and agitations, or compel them to forego their classes, the Kerala High Court said on Wednesday. Justice P B Suresh Kumar issued the order on a batch of petitions filed by managements of the educational institutions and parent-teacher associations against disruption of academic activities by student organisations functioning outside the campus on political lines.

The petitioners argued that numerous academic days were lost due to the disruption and the quality of education has been affected adversely. Hence they sought adequate police protection for the schools from student organisations’ disruptive acts. The court observed that if the process of imparting education is obstructed, it would affect the right to education guaranteed to the students.

The court said the student wings are functioning on the campuses with the active support and assistance of political parties. It is also a common knowledge that the political parties extend moral as well as physical support to the student organisations whenever they face resistance to function. Besides, there have been reports that the police had recovered deadly weapons stored by student organisations on campuses. There have been even instances of murder of students on the campuses due to rivalry between organisations.

The court also noted that when untoward incidents take place on the campuses, classes are suspended indefinitely and resumed only when conducive atmosphere is restored. The court said that freedom of speech and expression, freedom to assemble peacefully and freedom to form associations are the basic ethos of a democratic system. Students should, therefore, have a right to raise their voice against the decision and actions of the authorities or even to express their resentment over the authorities’ actions.

Police obligated to ensure basic rights of students: HC

AGITATIONS like strike, dharna, gherao and processions on school and college campuses are affecting, directly and indirectly, the academic activities of students who do not belong to the organisations. The court further declared that it was the obligation of the police to ensure that the fundamental rights of the students to pursue their academics on the campuses are not thwarted by anyone, including student organisations. The court made it clear that the judgment will not preclude the students from voicing their opinion on political issues and redressing their grievances by recourse to the various forums.

Court’s efforts turn futile

Efforts taken by the court in restraining political activities on campuses have become futile as the situation has not changed even after several judgments. The court also said the students in government schools are generally the victims of unrest on the campuses. Only private institutions were approaching the High Court seeking police protection. As far as government and quasi-government institutions are concerned, the position was that students have to forego their studies. Hence, the court directed authorities to approach the police to ensure that academic activities are not affected.

