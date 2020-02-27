‘Parameswarji’s immense knowledge of Gita was the secret of his success’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: P Parameswaran knew the Bhagawad Gita inside out and his immense knowledge of the holy book made him successfully carry out whatever task he had at hand, said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Bhagwat was speaking at a programme ‘Namami Parameswaram’ organised here on Wednesday by the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram to remember the RSS ideologue who passed away on February 9.

Bhagwat remembered that it was Parameswaran, one of the senior-most ‘pracharaks’ of the Sangh, who explained to him the essence of Bhagawad Gita in four to five sentences. He not only mastered the Gita but taught its essence to many around him. “Many people call him (Parameswaran) a rishi. He indeed was one. But above all, he was a compassionate human being,” the RSS chief said.

Calling Parameswaran “a living role model”, Bhagwat said he showed through his life how dedicated a swayamsevak or pracharak should be. Meanwhile, VR Prabodhachandran Nair, former director of Kerala Kalamandalam, who presided over the function said Parameswaran’s life was a total ‘samarpana’ (dedication) before the motherland.

R Sanjayan, joint director of the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, welcomed the gathering that comprised numerous stalwarts. Among those who remembered the RSS ideologue were O Rajagopal, MLA, Padma Bhushan winner and spiritual guru Sri M, Swami Sadbhavananda of the Sreeramakrishna Ashram, Swami Vishudhananda of Sivagiri Mutt and Swami Amritaswaroopananda of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

Swami Maheswarananda Saraswathi of Chenkal Sree Sivaparvati Temple, Swami Gururatnam Jnana Tapaswi of Santhigiri Ashram, Swami Viviktananda, of Chinmaya Mission, poet P Narayana Kurup, writer George Onakkur and A Balakrishna, vice-president of Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari also spoke.