‘Remove illegal flex boards, flags’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the secretaries of local self-government institutions to remove all unauthorised boards, flags and hoardings in public places. The court has also ordered to impose penalties under the Kerala Land Conservancy Act, along with Kerala Municipality Act and Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, against those violating the order.Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the state police chief to give instructions to the police to ensure that all illegal boards and banners are removed.