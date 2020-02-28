Home States Kerala

6,000 MT toxic chemicals shifted from Periyar banks

Seepage of chemicals stored in 90 overhead tanks by now defunct firm could have led to major pollution of waterbodies in central Kerala

Published: 28th February 2020 06:24 AM

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: After a year of continuous efforts, Kerala Pollution Control Board (KPCB) has finally managed to avert a major environmental disaster situation in the state by shifting over 6,000 metric tonnes of various hazardous chemicals from the property of Edayar Zinc Ltd situated on the banks of the Periyar at Kalamassery in Ernakulam. Seepage of chemicals stored in 90 overhead tanks to the river could have resulted in major pollution of the water bodies in central Kerala.

Over 9,000 metric tonnes of chemicals were dumped by Edayar Zinc Ltd (formerly Binani Zinc Ltd) at its 110-acre plot in Edayar Industrial Development Area after the company shut down its operations in 2014. Though the KPCB approached various stakeholders of the company warning of the impending environmental disaster if the hazardous chemicals were not shifted from the spot, none of them came forward to relocate the chemicals to a safe location.

“The dangerous chemicals-mainly 6,000 metric tonnes of zinc sulphate in liquid form- were stored in an overhead container near the river. After inviting tender for removal of the chemicals, we managed to shortlist two firms from Tamil Nadu which evinced interest in purchasing the chemical. It was really a tedious process to convince the buyers to purchase the chemicals. The first batch of chemicals was shifted in January 2019 while the rest were transported by the end of 2019,” said KSPB environmental engineer P B Sreelekshmi. 

As per KPCB’s assessment, 33 types of chemicals were found in the 110 acre plot of the company and the procedures to shift the remaining chemicals were on. Another tender will be called for the same. “We raised `3 crore from the sale of first lot of the chemicals. The board has decided to hand over the amount to the state government. We also need to take measures to scientifically dispose of slurry of various chemicals still lying in the bottom of the tanks,”she said.

Board’s big headache —jarosite in 5-acre pond
Kochi: The KPCB has another major task at hand -- finding the means to dispose of tonnes of jarosite which was found dumped by the company in its plot. Officials said the company has dumped a five-acre pond (secure landfill) with jarosite. Though the chemical is currently in the pond, the board needs to find a safe method to shift the chemical. Jarosite is a byproduct of metallic zinc extraction from zinc sulphide or sulphide ore.

They are solid residues mainly containing iron, sulphur, zinc, calcium, lead, cadmium and aluminium. Jarosite released from such industrial process is complex and its quality and quantity make the task more complex for safe disposal. “In an amendment to non-hazardous chemical guidelines in 2016, the government has listed jarosite as a non-hazardous chemical. But the Central Pollution Control Board is yet to come up with a guideline on jarosite disposal,” a KPCB officer said.

TAGS
Kerala Pollution Control Board Periyar
