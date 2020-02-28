Home States Kerala

CI fishes out body from canal, becomes a star

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pathanapuram Station House Officer CI M Anwar did not hesitate to step in and recover a body from a canal when contract workers who clean canals refused to help unless they were paid Rs 2,000. This act has now made him a social media star, with many people lauding his efforts and attitude. The incident happened in Kumbikkal near Vazhappara Neerpalam in Pathanapuram when a body was found in KIP Valathukara canal. Because of the current and the depth of the canal, local residents refused to help. The police sought the help of contract labourers who clean canals. 

M Anwar

However, they demanded prompt payment. In such a situation, the SHO lost no time in getting into the water and recovering the body. “The fact that they spoke about money first did not sit well with me. Our duty is to recover the body first and since I know swimming I decided to do it myself. When I was about to step in, an autorickshaw driver who came there also joined me, offering help. We got the body out,” said Anwar. A native of Chavara, he has been proficient in swimming and diving from a young age. 

“Usually, if it is not too deep, we ourselves recover the bodies. However, that was not the case here. Usually, local people who are good at swimming join us and that didn’t happen either. I hope that when a police officer does this, such a situation will not arise again. People will have the mentality and empathy to help in such scenarios,” said Anwar. 

It was the body of 79-year-old Divakaran from nearby Mangoor that was retrieved. Anwar said that he did not expect the report of the incident to go viral on social media. “The concept of Janamaithri police itself is that we should stand with the people. After this happened, the love from people has increased and I received positive responses from ever one,” he said. 

