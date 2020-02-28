Home States Kerala

Cops refuse to buy ‘wrist bite’ claim

However, ACP, District Special Branch, Kozhikode City, Sudersan K denied the possibility of Jolly having bitten her wrist open.

Police taking Prime accused Jollyamma to house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery.

File photo of police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Jollyamma Joseph, the key accused in the sensational six murders of Koodathayi here, attempted suicide in Kozhikode district jail around 4 am on Thursday by allegedly cutting her vein. According to jail superintendent V Jayakumar, Jolly said that she bit her wrist and later widened the wound. “We found her with a wound on her wrist. We didn’t find any object from her cell.

We suspect she might have used a broken tile piece to deepen the wound and later thrown it in the water closet,” the superintendent said. The accused was first sent to Government General Hospital and later to Kozhikode Medical College. DGP Prisons Rishi Raj Singh ordered a probe into the incident.

However, ACP, District Special Branch, Kozhikode City, Sudersan K denied the possibility of Jolly having bitten her wrist open. “The wound is parallel to her wrist. Doctors who are treating her confirm the use of a semi-sharp object to cut her vein. The chances of Jolly having bitten herself is very slim,” Sudersan added.  Meanwhile, the jail police further added there was no symptom of behavioural change in Jolly and she had her usual counselling sessions.

“Yesterday alone, she attended two counselling sessions. If there was any suspicious behaviour, the counselling team would have reported it,” said the superintendent. At the same time, investigation officer K Haridas, DySP, District Crime Branch, said  this was a serious issue. “We can’t lose the prime suspect in one of the historical cases of Kerala Police,” he said. 

