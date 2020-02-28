Drowning the cause of 7-year-old Kollam girl's death, says postmortem report

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seven-year-old Devanandha from Kollam, whose body was found in a river near her house on Friday morning, died due to drowning, according to the postmortem report.

The postmortem was conducted at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram on the directions of District Collector, Kollam. Local people had suspected foul play in the seven-year old's death.

People gathered near Pallimon river where the body of Devanandana was found on Friday morning. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

The girl's body was found after 20 hours of intensive search carried out by police and the fire and rescue personnel near her house at Elavoor in Nedumankavu, Kollam. Social media was abuzz with messages seeking help to trace the girl hours after she went missing on Thursday morning.