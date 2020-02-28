Kerala actor abduction case: Arrest warrant against Kunchacko Boban for failing to turn up for the trial

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court issued a bailable arrest warrant against actor Kunchacko Boban for failing to turn up for witness examination as part of the trial in the actor abduction case on Friday. Actor and director Geethu Mohandas, who turned up at the court, was examined as a witness on Friday.

The court had issued summons to Geethu Mohandas, Samyuktha Varma and Kunchako Boban March 14, 15 and 16 witnesses in the case. The examination of Geethu started at 11 am and continued till 1. 30 pm. The afternoon sessions started at 2.30 pm and continued till 4.15 pm. The chief examination of Geethu by prosecution lasted for nearly one hour. Later, the counsel of actor Dileep who is an accused in the case held. Counsels of other accused persons did not cross-examine the actor.

The court decided to give up Samyuktha as a witness in the case. The decision was taken considering that her testimony related to the case is similar to one made by Geethu.

However, when Kunchako Boban's turn came in, he was not present at the court. He did not even file an absent petition and did not communicate about his absence to the prosecution counsel as well. The court decided to issue a bailable warrant against him. The warrant was handed over to police officials of Nedumbassery Police Station where the case actor abduction case was registered. He has been asked to present at the court on Wednesday. Nedumbassery Police will serve a notice to Kunjako Boban and he will have to execute a bail from the police station.

The court also decided to give up the director and ad-maker Sreekumar Menon as a witness who was to be examined on Saturday. The decision was taken as his statement after prosecution submitted that his deposition is not relevant for the case.

The next sitting will be held on Wednesday when actor Rimmy Tommy, actor turn politician Mukesh MLA and film production controller Bobin. Mukesh may not be present as State Assembly begins from Monday.