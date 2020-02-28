Home States Kerala

Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'

The LDF government is planning to complete 100 apartment complexes using dry construction pre-fab technology in the coming days.

Published: 28th February 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Friday said that state government has achieved a milestone by completing two lakh houses under the Life Mission, a government scheme, to provide houses for the needy.

"The Left government is committed to providing housing for all. We have achieved a milestone by completing two lakh houses under the Life Mission. The next phase of the project aims to construct apartment complexes is in progress," Isaac said.

"The apartment complexes will be built for those who do not have land and home. About 100 sites across the state have been identified to build these apartment complexes, " he said.

The Kerala government is planning to complete 100 apartment complexes using dry construction pre-fab technology in the coming days.

"These housing projects are likely to benefit about 2 million people, "said Isaac. He added that the next phase of the project is scheduled to be completed next year. 

Comments

