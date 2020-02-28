Licence of youth seized for bike stunts

KOLLAM: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on Thursday seized the licence of one of the youths who were caught performing dangerous stunts on the newly-opened bridge near Pathanapuram connecting Elikkattoor and Kannara. Three youths, including a 15-year-old boy, were trying to capture videos of their stunts on the bridge for uploading their action in TikTok. In the incident which happened on February 24, two youths whose bikes collided with each other had a narrow escape.The MVD has also seized their luxury bikes which were used to perform stunts.
