Mahatma Gandhi University festival off to a colourful start

The five-day youth festival of the Mahatma Gandhi University Union, ‘Article 14’, had a colourful start in Thodupuzha on Thursday evening.

Published: 28th February 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

The flash mob staged during the inaugural ceremony of ‘Article 14’, the youth fest of Mahatma Gandhi University, which got under way at Al Azhar College, Thodupuzha, on Thursday | Shiyami

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The five-day youth festival of the Mahatma Gandhi University Union, ‘Article 14’, had a colourful start in Thodupuzha on Thursday evening. Minister for Higher Education K T Jaleel inaugurated the youth festival at a function held at Dr BR Ambedkar Nagar, the main venue of the fest, at Al Azhar College in Thodupuzha. Power Minister M M Mani presided over the function. 

Earlier, a cultural procession was held in the town as a prelude to the inaugural ceremony. Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose flagged off the procession from Mangattukavala bus stand. The competitions will be held at eight different venues and they are--stage 1- Dr BR Ambedkar Nagar (school ground (main stage), stage 2- Dhakshayani Velayudheen Nagar (Engg college ground), stage 3- Fakrudeen Ali Nagar (arts college), stage 4-Sanavulla Khan Nagar (polytechnic auditorium), stage 5-JNU Nagar (law college 1st floor), stage 6- Gawri Lankesh Nagar (arts college seminar hall), stage 7-Fathima Latheef Nagar (BDS college seminar hall) and stage 8-Simon Britto Nagar (school auditorium).

As many as 13,000 students from various colleges, including self-financing colleges, in Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kochi districts which are affiliated to the university will take part in the fest. The competitions began with ‘Thiruvathira’ followed by Mime and Bharatanatyam (boys).

Govt to file appeal on ban on strikes on campuses
Jaleel said the state government would file an appeal against a High Court order banning student protests on college campuses. “The government is planning to introduce a Bill to legalise student union activities on campuses,” he said.

