Priority cards: Govt collects Rs 1.49 cr in fines

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has collected `1.49 crore in fines from 5,403 ration card holders for illegally buying ration goods using priority ration cards. The fine amount was collected during inspections by Civil Supplies officials till January 31.

As per the National Food Security Act, the state can have a total of 1,54,80,040 priority card holders. Based on the final list prepared, the undeserving consumers are being excluded from the priority list.

In addition to those who surrendered the cards on their own, many others were moved to the general category after inspections.