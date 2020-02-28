Home States Kerala

Saudi Arabia Umrah ban catches pilgrims from Kerala unawares

They were informed about ban by airlines at airport while completing emigration process

Published: 28th February 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Hundreds of Umrah pilgrims who reached the airports in the state on Thursday had to return home after they were informed of Saudi Arabia’s temporary ban on pilgrimage to the country as part of the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.Many pilgrims reached the airports early in the morning without knowing about the ban. More than a hundred passengers who booked tickets with Air India, SpiceJet and Saudia Airlines to go to Saudi Arabia reached Calicut Airport. Some pilgrims even boarded the aeroplane and they had to disembark after the authorities informed them about the ban.

According to sources with the airport, Saudi Arabia announced the ban only on Thursday. The unexpected move surprised both the airlines and the passengers. The airlines received the order today and so they quickly took measures to implement it. “The Saudi authorities banned  Umrah pilgrims today. It is part of a number of precautionary measures announced early in the day as health authorities in the kingdom are closely monitoring the spread of the virus. Pilgrims who reached the airports in the state had to return because of the ban,” said Karipur airport director K Srinivasa Rao.

Officials of Cochin International Airport also said pilgrims who reached the airport had to return after they received the information from the airlines. “The pilgrims had booked tickets with Air India and Saudia to reach Saudi Arabia. We noticed that all of them had to return home today,” said an official of CIAL.

Meanwhile, the passengers who reached the airports expressed disappointment after they were told to return. “Many pilgrims reached the airport at 4 am. Many of them were informed of the ban by the airlines when they were completing the emigration procedures at the airport. Many of them had boarded the aircraft before they got the information. Now, we will wait till the kingdom lifts the ban,” said a pilgrim who reached Karipur airport in the morning.

As per the notification from Saudi Arabia, Umrah visa and visit visa have been suspended temporarily for people from all nations. Tourist visa has been suspended for all passengers and airline crew coming from several countries, including China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, the Philippines,  Singapore and India.

Caution in the air
In the wake of Covid-19 scare,  the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has banned the entry of people from China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, the Philippines, Singapore and IndiaSaudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) issued a statement informing that all Umrah visa, visit visa and tourism visa have been suspended temporarily for all nationalities effective from February 27

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saudi Arabia Umrah Kerala
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp