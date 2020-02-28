Suicide bid Jolly’s drama to draw sympathy?

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Jollyamma Joseph, 47, who allegedly killed six of her relatives including her husband, his parents and three other members of his family in the sensational Koodathayi serial murder case, was arrested in 2019 along with two of her accomplices, M S Mathew and P Prajikumar. By attempting suicide on Thursday, it is alleged that the accused is once again using psychological depression as a tool to generate sympathy. This was a continuation of her previous behaviour as a depressed person, which she tried to establish by giving contradictory statements in judicial custody after her arrest on October 5 last year. TNIE had carried a detailed report on this on October 16.

K G Simon, District Police Chief of Pathanamthitta and one of the initial investigation officers of the Koodathayi case, had once openly slammed the reports that Jolly was suffering from psychological problems. “We had indicated to the prosecution that she might harm herself. When she was in our custody, we were more vigilant. This can be just another drama. If she wanted to die, she could have cut her vein at night. Why should she wait until morning,” he asked. Reiterating the question, investigating officer K Haridas, DySP, District Crime Branch, indicated the possibility of a planned act to earn sympathy, especially from her relatives — the main witnesses. “But now, with the attempt to commit suicide, her chances to get bail could be ruled out,” he said.

According to the police, claiming depression at this juncture is pointless. In fact, if she indeed had mental health issues, then it should have been visible before committing these murders, not after the police arrest her. “Even as she continued the murders, she was acting normal in front of everyone. There has been no incident of her consulting a psychiatrist, attending counselling sessions or taking medicines. Citing depression and weakness after the arrest will hardly affect the prosecution,” the investigating officer said.

‘Failure of jail authorities’

Despite the police having warned of the chances of Jolly attempting suicide, the jail authorities were unable to ensure safety. “This is just like how we lost Soumya, the prime accused in the Pinarayi multiple murder case. Soumya, who killed her parents and daughter, committed suicide in Kannur jail. We can’t let such things happen in the Koodathayi case, which is one of the historic cases of Kerala Police. We are looking forward to the special probe ordered by the DGP. We hope there will be more clarity about how the suicide bid happened and where things went wrong,” Haridas said.

Jolly files bail plea in HC

Kochi: Jollyamma Joseph, prime accused in the Koodathayi case,

filed a bail petition before the Kerala High Court on Thursday. The Crime Branch arrested Jolly on October 5, 2019 and she is in judicial custody now. The petition stated that she was arrested merely on suspicion and no prima facie case was made out against her. Except for the statement of some witnesses, there were no incriminating statements against the petitioner to prosecute her. The Special Investigation Team has filed a charge sheet in the case and the investigation has been completed. Hence, further detention of the petitioner is not required, it said. The court will consider the petition on Friday.