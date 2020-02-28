Home States Kerala

To honour son's memory, Kerala woman gifts land to Anganwadi

Santhosh, who is a businessman in Dubai, will be arriving to officially hand over the title deed of the land to the Eloor municipality.

Published: 28th February 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Meenakshi Amma and Santhosh (Photo | Express)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The truth that the world is not short of good people is reinforced every other day by some selfless deeds by a handful of Good Samaritans. The reasons might be different. However, when their decision brightens the lives of a lot of people, it becomes an example to learn from. One such decision to honour the memory of a son by his mother and elder brother by an NRI has come as a blessing for a group of tiny tots studying at an Anganwadi at Eloor.  

"Rajendra Prasad, elder brother of my friend Santhosh, passed away two years ago. He didn't have any kids and is survived by his wife, mother and younger brother," said Kasim Kandoth, Santhosh's friend. According to him, Santhosh and his mother Meenakshi Amma wanted to honour Rajendra's memory. "So they were on the lookout for some noble initiatives that would be befitting," he said.

"The aim was to gift the land where Rajendra lived to those initiatives that aimed at the welfare of the needy," said Kasim. Santhosh approached him at a time when one of Kasim's other friend had told him about how Anganwadi children in Ward 23 were having a tough time.

"The Anganwadi was functioning in a rented room and was cramped. The kids didn't have enough space to even move around," he added. So, Kasim told Santhosh about the Anganwadi. "He was thrilled and agreed to gift 3.40 cents of land from the 6.8 cents property for the construction of the Anganwadi," said Kasim. Santhosh has already signed the documents transferring the deed of the land, worth Rs 14 lakh, to the municipality for the construction of the Anganwadi.

"Santhosh has said that the remaining land too will be gifted to worthy initiatives or given to the Anganwadi if they need a playground for the children. Meanwhile, the children can use the land to play," said Kasim. The municipality wants to honour Santhosh and his mother, he added. "So, a function has been organised by Eloor Municipality on March 7. Santhosh, who is a businessman in Dubai, will be arriving here to officially hand over the title deed of the land to the municipality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anganwadi land Eloor municipality Kerala Good news
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp