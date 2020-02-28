Woman’s lover arrested in toddler murder case

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Nithin, 28, of Valiyannur, the lover of Saranya, was arrested in connection with the death of one-and-a-half-year-old Viyan, son of Saranya, said Kannur DySP PP Sadanandan. While speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said that Nithin has been arrested on charges of abetment of murder.

Earlier, a witness had told police that Nithin was seen near Saranya’s house on the day before Viyan’s dead body was found among the rocks on Thayyil beach. Saranya’s husband Pranav also had told police that the lover might have forced Saranya to get rid of the child. It was based on these statements that the police had took in Nithin for questioning on Monday. Though he was summoned to be present before the police on Saturday, he did not appear for the interrogation. He was being summoned again on Monday for the interrogation.

It was on February 17 that Viyan’s dead body was found among the rocks on Thayyil beach. In the investigation that followed, Saranya, was arrested for murdering her son by throwing him into the sea.Though Saranya had confessed before the police during interrogation that it was she who committed the murder, the investigation team led by Kannur City CI P R Satheeshan had continued with their investigation as they suspected the role of the lover in plotting the murder.

The police had also checked the call lists of Saranya and Nithin, with which they have gathered enough evidence to prove the role of the lover in the crime. Earlier, Saranya also confessed that she had committed the crime to live with her lover. On Thursday, both Saranya and Nithin were interrogated. Nithin’s arrest was recorded after the questioning, said Sadanandan. The police said that they also felt contradictions between the statements of Saranya and Nithin.