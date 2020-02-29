7-year-old Devanandha's parents now raise questions about her death

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: After Devanandha's grandfather, her parents have also now expressed doubts about her death. The seven-year-old girl's dead body was found in the nearby Pallimon river on Friday after she went missing from her house in Elavoor, Kollam on Thursday morning.

"It happened out of the blue. She wouldn't go out without telling me. We want to know what happened to her. We have never taken her to the temple through the river banks," said Dhanya while expressing her doubt about the death of her daughter.

Pradeep Kumar, Devanandha's father said that they are awaiting the post mortem report. Earlier in the morning on Saturday, Devanandha's grandfather Mohanan Pillai had also expressed similar doubts.