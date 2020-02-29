Elavoor mourns the loss of dearest seven-year-old

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

PALLIMON: Elavoor, a riverine village located in Kollam, is yet to come to terms with the loss of Devanandha D (Ponnu). The discovery of the seven-year-old girl’s body from the Ithikkara river tributary nearby has dashed the hope of a 12-hour search carried out by residents and police. A pall of gloom descended on the area as Mohanan Pillai stopped lamenting about his granddaughter. He is a popular name in the neighbourhood. His silence was the cause of despair for the youths involved in search operation. “Pappu annan was inconsolable when he came to know that Ponnu had gone missing. But he is giving a blank face now,” said A K Rajesh, a neighbour.

Ponnu’s mother Dhanya and grandmother Radhamony stayed inside ‘Dhaneesh Bhavanam’, the maternal house of Devanandha. Her three-month-old brother, Devadutt, was cheerful, unaware of the loss. Pradeep who was hoping to see his daughter in the next vacation came home from Muscat when her body was just recovered. He fainted as he could not comprehend the worst news a father could hear. The neighbours opened their house to accommodate people and offer them drinking water.

The girl’s death, after a statewide search, has brought people from far off places to visit since morning. They took a walk down the river located 50 metres away from home. Among them, included women who cautioned their children accompanying them about the risk the river poses. Some of them ventured further through rubber plantation to the spot where the body was found.

The youths, who were part of the search operation, explained the nature of river and how it was tough to spot the body. The crowd swelled in the afternoon as the news of the arrival of dead body spread. The small house and courtyard could not handle the crowd as they jostled to see the girl for the last time. There was a larger crowd at Saraswathy Vidyanikethan, Devanandha’s school located 4 kilometres from her house. The school which celebrated its anniversary on Wednesday mourned the loss of a popular student.