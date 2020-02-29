Home States Kerala

Elavoor mourns the loss of dearest seven-year-old

 Elavoor, a riverine village located in Kollam, is yet to come to terms with the loss of Devanandha D (Ponnu).

Published: 29th February 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

People visit the spot where Devanandha’s body was found, in the Pallimon tributary of Ithikkara river on Friday | B P Deepu

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

PALLIMON: Elavoor, a riverine village located in Kollam, is yet to come to terms with the loss of Devanandha D (Ponnu). The discovery of the seven-year-old girl’s body from the Ithikkara river tributary nearby has dashed the hope of a 12-hour search carried out by residents and police. A pall of gloom descended on the area as Mohanan Pillai stopped lamenting about his granddaughter. He is a popular name in the neighbourhood. His silence was the cause of despair for the youths involved in search operation. “Pappu annan was inconsolable when he came to know that Ponnu had gone missing. But he is giving a blank face now,” said A K Rajesh, a neighbour.

Ponnu’s mother Dhanya and grandmother Radhamony stayed inside ‘Dhaneesh Bhavanam’, the maternal house of Devanandha. Her three-month-old brother, Devadutt, was cheerful, unaware of the loss. Pradeep who was hoping to see his daughter in the next vacation came home from Muscat when her body was just recovered. He fainted as he could not comprehend the worst news a father could hear. The neighbours opened their house to accommodate people and offer them drinking water.

The girl’s death, after a statewide search, has brought people from far off places to visit since morning. They took a walk down the river located 50 metres away from home. Among them, included women who cautioned their children accompanying them about the risk the river poses. Some of them ventured further through rubber plantation to the spot where the body was found. 

The youths, who were part of the search operation, explained the nature of river and how it was tough to spot the body. The crowd swelled in the afternoon as the news of the arrival of dead body spread. The small house and courtyard could not handle the crowd as they jostled to see the girl for the last time. There was a larger crowd at Saraswathy Vidyanikethan, Devanandha’s school located 4 kilometres from her house. The school which celebrated its anniversary on Wednesday mourned the loss of a popular student.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp