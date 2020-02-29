Field Hindus in Kuttanad, says Vellappally

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CPM and Congress should takeover Kuttanad assembly constituency from minor coalition partners and field Hindu candidates as it is a Hindu-majority region, said Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.

He was speaking at a press conference in Kochi on Friday. “The Kerala Congress leaders are squabbling with each other for a seat in the UDF, while the NCP has claimed a seat in the LDF. Both the parties don’t have any support base in the constituency. Only Congress and CPM have influence at the grassroot level in Kuttanad. Though nearly 70 per cent of the voters in the constituency are Hindus, the collision parties are fielding Christian candidates. The LDF and UDF should take over the seats and field Hindu candidates,” he said.

Vellappally alleged the political fronts are ignoring Hindus in the name of secularism. “While some people use religion to stake claim to a seat, we are ignored because of our secular views. The political parties should look beyond religion and ensure social justice. We are denied justice in political, educational and economic spheres,” said Vellappally, who represents the powerful Ezhava community.