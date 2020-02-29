HC rejects students’ plea to let them write exams 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday rejected the plea of 28 students of Arooja’s Little Stars School here seeking a directive to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to allow them to attend the remaining Class X board examinations. The students have been unable to write the examinations till now as the school lacks affiliation from the board. Justice S V Bhatti posted the case with the petitions filed by the school management seeking affiliation to March 4.

The court had flayed CBSE for its lapses in the issue and also examined the students’ details. The court said it was seriously examining the issue, including the probability of preventing students from losing one academic year. When the students’ plea came up for hearing, the court asked the CBSE to inform the schedule of supplementary exams for those who fail to clear the examination in the first attempt.

Though advocate T Sanjay, the counsel for the students, insisted on an interim arrangement to allow the students to write the remaining exam, the court made it clear that it could not intervene at this stage.The petitioners said the parents enrolled the students with great hope in the English medium school under the impression that it was affiliated to CBSE. However, the students could not write the examination held on February 24 and 26 due to lack of affiliation. The counsel said five students were hospitalised owing to mental stress of not being able to write the examination. “The other children are unable to face the trauma of missing their exams,” the petitioners submitted.