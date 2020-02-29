Home States Kerala

HC rejects students’ plea to let them write exams 

The court had flayed CBSE for its lapses in the issue and also examined the students’ details.

Published: 29th February 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The High Court on Friday rejected the plea of 28 students of Arooja’s Little Stars School here seeking a directive to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to allow them to attend the remaining Class X board examinations. The students have been unable to write the examinations till now as the school lacks affiliation from the board. Justice S V Bhatti posted the case with the petitions filed by the school management seeking affiliation to March 4.

The court had flayed CBSE for its lapses in the issue and also examined the students’ details. The court said it was seriously examining the issue, including the probability of preventing students from losing one academic year. When the students’ plea came up for hearing, the court asked the CBSE to inform the schedule of supplementary exams for those who fail to clear the examination in the first attempt. 

Though advocate T Sanjay, the counsel for the students, insisted on an interim arrangement to allow the students to write the remaining exam, the court made it clear that it could not intervene at this stage.The petitioners said the parents enrolled the students with great hope in the English medium school under the impression that it was affiliated to CBSE. However, the students could not write the examination held on February 24 and 26 due to lack of affiliation. The counsel said five students were hospitalised owing to mental stress of not being able to write the examination. “The other children are unable to face the trauma of missing their exams,” the petitioners submitted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp