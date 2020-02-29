Home States Kerala

Kozhikode Maoist case: NIA Court denies bail to Thwaha Fasal

Dismissing his bail petition, the court noted that the materials seized from the accused cannot be considered as mere reading materials of a journalism student.

Published: 29th February 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Thwaha Fasal and Alan Shuhaib

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA court here on Friday dismissed the bail petition filed by Thwaha Fasal, who was arrested for Maoist links from Kozhikode last year. The court decided to deny bail to the journalism student from Kozhikode considering the nature and gravity of the case. Thwaha Fasal had filed the bail petition claiming that the items seized from the residence were mostly reading materials which were not proscribed by the government. He was behind the bar since November 1, 2019, and was taken into custody for interrogation by the Kerala Police and NIA multiple times. 

Dismissing his bail petition, the court noted that the materials seized from the accused cannot be considered as mere reading materials of a journalism student. It has much more significance in the context of the case. According to the court,  nature and gravity of the offence probed against the accused is more relevant than the number of days of judicial custody. “The petitioner is not entitled to be released on bail at this stage as there are materials to show that there was reasonable ground to believe that accusation against the petitioner is prima facie true,” the court observed.

On November 1 last year, a police patrolling team had found three youths at Peruman Perummal in Kozhikode around 6.45 pm under suspicious circumstances. The police team took Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal into custody while the third person identified as C P Usman escaped from the place. Police found pro-Maoist literature in their possession. The case was later taken over by the NIA for further probe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thwaha Fasal NIA Maoist
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp