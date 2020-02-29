Man fatally hacks 67-year-old sister to death in Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A woman was hacked to death by her younger brother in Karumanamkurissy near Cherpulassery here at 8.30 am on Friday. The deceased is Pankajakshi, 67, of Muttiyamkunnath house in Karumanamkurissy. After committing the dastardly crime, the accused Prabhakaran, 45, surrendered at the Cherpulassery police station with the knife he used. The murder was reportedly due to family squabbles.

Pankajakshi and her younger sister Kamalakshi, both of whom were unmarried, were staying together in a house. Prabhakaran was staying in the same compound in another house. Kamalakshi had gone for work at the time of the murder. Police said, Pankajakshi was washing clothes behind her house while Prabhakaran came from behind and stabbed her.

When she tried to run away, Prabhakaran again stabbed her near the fence of the house. There were more than 10 stab wounds on Pankajakshi’s body. According to neighbours, Prabhakaran often demanded money from Pankajakshi and there used to be a fight when he was asked to return it. Prabhakaran was staying alone in his house as his wife had left him.