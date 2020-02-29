Neighbours sure Ponnu wouldn’t go to river alone

Home States Kerala

Four-year-old Nandana, a neighbour of Devanandha D, has a bigger courtyard than her friend.

Dhanya, Devanandha’s mother, breaks down upon seeing her child’s body at Elavoor in Pallimon on Friday | B P Deepu

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

PALLIMON: Four-year-old Nandana, a neighbour of Devanandha D, has a bigger courtyard than her friend. But whenever they play, she always went to Devanandha’s house. Nandana’s older friend, endearingly called Ponnu, was cautious about visiting places out of her comfort zone, said Nandana’s mother Soumya. “She was always cautious, even when we offered her a candy. She would take her mother’s permission before taking it,” said another neighbour Bhavani Amma.

They share the view of other local residents that Devanandha’s disappearance and retrieval of her body a day later was suspicious. The child had to walk 50 metres down a sloppy road from her house to reach the Ithikkara river’s tributary flowing through a gorge at Pallimon.  Conspiracy stories are rife even when police could not find anything suspicious beyond a drowning case.

Mohanan Pillai,  her grandfather, stuck to his stance that the girl would never venture out so far without taking permission. “The family rarely takes the kid to this side,” said couple Suresh and Maya, who live two houses down the road.

They were sitting on the verandah at the Madan Nada temple located across the river. “We would have noticed had Ponnu passed by our house,” Maya said.  

A makeshift bridge, built to help people going to the temple cross the river, is 100 metres away from the accident spot. But Devanandha’s body was found 20 metres further down the bridge.

“Her grandmother took her to the temple on Wednesday. But they skipped the bridge as it was too risky,” said Shaji Bhaskaran, a resident. “The river is narrow at this spot.

So the chance of the body being carried through the centre of the river at high speed and under the bridge was high,” said fingerprint expert Anoop John. The postmortem report has confirmed that it was a case of drowning. But Assistant Police Commissioner Pradeep Kumar said the investigation would continue and statements of local residents would be taken soon.

What  they  said

Kerala was trying hard to get her back. But her body was fished out from the Ithikkara river by police swimmers around 7.30 am. The news came in as a rude shock to everyone. My deepest condolences to her family Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister

The prayers of the entire 
state went unanswered. The news on her missing created fear among all the parents. Police should launch a probe to solve the alleged mystery in the death. Let the almighty give strength to her parents to bear the loss Ramesh Chennithala,  Oppn Leader

Elavoor is a place where soil mining is common and it creates many dangerous spots in the rivers. We demand a probe into the incident as Devanandha’s grandfather Mohanan Pillai has alleged foul play in her death N K Premachandran, Kollam MP

May this be the last such incident. May we all have our eyes wide open to protect and safeguard all children and women in our surroundings. Sincerely hope the law and order system brings out the hands behind Aju Varghese, actor

