Teachers will miss their bright, active student

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: “If it was a working day for the school on Thursday, Devanandha would have been with us today,” said Akhila, her Malayalam teacher, with tears in her eyes, who was here at Elavoor to get a last glimpse of her student.Saraswathi Vidyanikethan School, Vakkanadu, celebrated its 26th anniversary on Wednesday. And as part of the celebration, a holiday was declared for the students on Thursday.

Devanandha, who was a Class 1 student, participated in a group dance with her classmates as part of the annual day celebration. “She was a very active and a bright student. She was always keen to participate in any cultural programme organised at the school,” said one of her teachers.

“Devanandha was immensely happy when she was blessed with a brother. She invited all of us home to see him,” said Geetha Kumari, school HM. “She would never go anywhere without our permission. She would always share her happiness and sorrows with the teachers. We will surely miss one of our best students,” said the HM.