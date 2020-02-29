This was the second time she went missing, say relatives

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Devanandha’s relatives say this is the second time the kid has gone missing. When she was four years old, she walked out of her father’s house in Kudavattoor and was found hours later from a nearby shop. “She went out after seeing a relative leave the compound,” said Vasudevan Pillai, her father’s neighbour in Kudavattoor. So, there is a possibility she might have come out to play in the surroundings and slipped and fell into the river, he added. However, after that incident, everyone scolded her for her ‘adventure’. “Since then, she wouldn’t do anything without the permission of her mother or an elderly relative,” said Sheeja, her aunt. “Though she was just seven years old, her behaviour was far mature,” said Sheeja.