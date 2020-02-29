Two workers die in Kottayam after well collapses on them

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a tragic incident, two labourers placing concrete rings in a well got killed after a portion of the well collapsed on them at Punnathura near Ettumanoor on Friday. The deceased are Saju, 46, of Poovathanam house, Ayarkkunnam and Joy, 48, of Kalayil house, Mazhuvancheri.

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 11.30am, when Saju and Joy were engaged in the work for placing concrete rings in the well, which was recently dug in the land owned by Sindhu Sasidharan of Pandarasseril house, Kambanikkadav.

Though they were rushed to a hospital, their lives could not be saved. According to locals, the well was dug in a soil-filled land and the loose nature of the soil led to the accident. The police registered a case in connection with the accident.The funeral of the victims will be held later. Joy is survived by wife Sini and children Sona and Sania, while Saju is survived by wife Sheena and children Martin and Maria.