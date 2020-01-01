Home States Kerala

Amid growing forest cover, shrinking canopy in three districts worries Kerala

As part of the measures to improve forest cover, Kerala Forest Department has launched a project to convert teak and acacia plantations into natural forest.

Published: 01st January 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the healthy increase in forest cover during the past two years has brought cheers to the state, the steep decline of greenery in Kozhikode, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts is a cause for worry for the state. Though Kerala’s total forest cover increased by 823 sq km, as per the latest State of Forest Report, Kozhikode recorded a 47 sq km decline in green cover, while the decline was 33.49 sq km in Kollam and 23 sq km in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Concerted efforts for conservation and afforestation has reflected in the State of Forest Report. The decline in forest cover in three district is not due to deforestation or encroachment. There are many plantations in these districts and tree felling for replantation might have reflected in the figures. There is no decrease in actual forest area as we are taking stringent measures to curb encroachment,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar told TNIE.

As part of the measures to improve forest cover, Kerala Forest Department has launched a project to convert teak and acacia plantations into natural forest. “As population density is very high in Kerala, the pressure of development on forest is high in Kerala. However, we are making concerted efforts to protect the forests. Steps are being taken to convert plantations located inside forest area into natural forest. To decrease human interference in forests, we are trying to shift tribals living in deep forest area to forest fringe areas. The process is on in Wayanad,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp