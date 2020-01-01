Amid growing forest cover, shrinking canopy in three districts worries Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the healthy increase in forest cover during the past two years has brought cheers to the state, the steep decline of greenery in Kozhikode, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts is a cause for worry for the state. Though Kerala’s total forest cover increased by 823 sq km, as per the latest State of Forest Report, Kozhikode recorded a 47 sq km decline in green cover, while the decline was 33.49 sq km in Kollam and 23 sq km in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Concerted efforts for conservation and afforestation has reflected in the State of Forest Report. The decline in forest cover in three district is not due to deforestation or encroachment. There are many plantations in these districts and tree felling for replantation might have reflected in the figures. There is no decrease in actual forest area as we are taking stringent measures to curb encroachment,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar told TNIE.

As part of the measures to improve forest cover, Kerala Forest Department has launched a project to convert teak and acacia plantations into natural forest. “As population density is very high in Kerala, the pressure of development on forest is high in Kerala. However, we are making concerted efforts to protect the forests. Steps are being taken to convert plantations located inside forest area into natural forest. To decrease human interference in forests, we are trying to shift tribals living in deep forest area to forest fringe areas. The process is on in Wayanad,” he said.