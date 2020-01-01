Amid joint CAA protest, Jamaat brings up UAPA; other Muslim outfits miffed

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has managed to do what would have otherwise seemed impossible -- unite the ruling CPM and the main Opposition Congress to launch a joint agitation. But amid this, Jamaat-e-Islami has brought up the issue of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

Jamaat All India general secretary T Arifali said though the CPM is sincere in its anti-CAA protest, it committed a major mistake by slapping UAPA on Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal arrested over alleged Maoist links. Arifali’s statement comes at a time when it is being debated whether raising Muslim identity slogans will prove beneficial or not in the protest against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Interestingly, Popular Front of India (PFI) backs the stand of Jamaat.

‘Untimely statement’

Prominent Muslim organisations Samastha and Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) are of the view that Jamaat’s statement is untimely and smacks of vested interests. “The present circumstances do not warrant any controversies. Here, the LDF, as well as the UDF, is on the same page regarding opposition to the CAA and the NRC. Any statement which will lead to a split should be avoided,” said Abdul Hameed Faizi Ambalakkadavu, state leader, Samastha youth wing.

Nizar Olavanna, vice-president, ISM, the youth wing of KNM, felt that Jamaat is more concerned with the UAPA issue as the CPM had alleged that Maoists are backed by Muslim extremists. “All draconian laws must be scrapped. But the timing of Jamaat’s statement is totally unwarranted. CAA is the biggest identity issue for Muslims. Creating a crack in the broad alliance against CAA is uncalled for,” he said.

However, Arifali said his remarks were meant to strengthen the CPM. “The courage shown by the LDF government in saying that it will not implement CAA and NPR in Kerala is commendable. The UAPA should display the same tenacity of purpose on the issue. But the CPM is adopting double standards on UAPA. It should be addressed,” he said.

PFI supports Jamaat

Naziruddin Elamaram, state president, PFI, backed the Jamaat’s call for scrapping UAPA. “CAA and NRC are not the real issue. Babri Masjid verdict, scrapping of 370 in Kashmir, UAPA, CAA-NRC are all part of divisive politics. In Kerala, UAPA charges had been invoked for the first time during the tenure of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan as Home Minister,” he said.