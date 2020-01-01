Amid the ban, several individuals come up with alternatives for plastic

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state gears up for a ban on single-use plastic, several individuals are working on green

alternatives which could serve as a permanent replacement.

Midhun Lal: GRoute

A 23-year-old BTech graduate, Midhun Lal aims to set up an integrated farm and focus on sustainable development. He has already completed the initial procedure of launching his company ‘GRoute - Enroute a Sustainable World’. “Arecanut leaf-based plate products are disposable and it will not cause any harm to the environment. The products are available in premium, affordable and low-budget ranges,” said Midhun, a resident of Karunagapally.

Products made from sugarcane bagasse, cornstarch, vegetable starch, paper, polylactic acid (PLA), attaware and cotton are also available, added Midhun. “It’s been over 15 years since I have been dreaming of sustainable engineering. Materials for production is handled through tie-ups with private companies in the state. Its been only three weeks since we started the office in Kollam. Soon a delivery hub will be set up in Ernakulam. So far, we have received 17 orders, including retail and wholesale,” said Midhun.

Ravikrishnan K: Biomart

This 53-year-old resident of Aluva makes products that are a hundred per cent compostable and environmental friendly. Carry bags, straws, cutlery, plates and curry bowls that can be used to serve dishes varying from snacks to biryani is the main area of focus for Ravikrishnan. “Straws are made of corn starch, carry bags are made of cassava starch, which melts into the soil and acts as a compost. Cutlery is made of corn and potato starch. The plates are available for prices ranging between `5 to `28,” said Ravikrishnan, owner of ‘Biomart’. Since the government itself is showing interest in banning plastic, it gives great hope to people who are voluntarily involved in sustainable development, added Ravikrishnan.

Naseema A M: Cloth carry bags

This 54-year-old housewife from Kochi makes cloth carry bags. “It’s only been a month since we started making these bags. With the ban, more people would switch to alternatives and in the long run we will be expanding our venture to other categories as well,” said Naseema.