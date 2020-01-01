Home States Kerala

Amid the ban, several individuals come up with alternatives for plastic

As the state gears up for a ban on single-use plastic, several individuals are working on green
alternatives which could serve as a permanent replacement.

Published: 01st January 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban, banned

For representational purposes

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state gears up for a ban on single-use plastic, several individuals are working on green
alternatives which could serve as a permanent replacement.

Midhun Lal: GRoute
A 23-year-old BTech graduate, Midhun Lal aims to set up an integrated farm and focus on sustainable development. He has already completed the initial procedure of launching his company ‘GRoute - Enroute a Sustainable World’. “Arecanut leaf-based plate products are disposable and it will not cause any harm to the environment. The products are available in premium, affordable and low-budget ranges,” said Midhun, a resident of Karunagapally.

Products made from sugarcane bagasse, cornstarch, vegetable starch, paper, polylactic acid (PLA), attaware and cotton are also available, added Midhun. “It’s been over 15 years since I have been dreaming of sustainable engineering. Materials for production is handled through tie-ups with private companies in the state. Its been only three weeks since we started the office in Kollam. Soon a delivery hub will be set up in Ernakulam. So far, we have received 17 orders, including retail and wholesale,” said Midhun.

Ravikrishnan K: Biomart
This 53-year-old resident of Aluva makes products that are a hundred per cent compostable and environmental friendly. Carry bags, straws, cutlery, plates and curry bowls that can be used to serve dishes varying from snacks to biryani is the main area of focus for Ravikrishnan. “Straws are made of corn starch, carry bags are made of cassava starch, which melts into the soil and acts as a compost. Cutlery is made of corn and potato starch. The plates are available for prices ranging between `5 to `28,” said Ravikrishnan, owner of ‘Biomart’. Since the government itself is showing interest in banning plastic, it gives great hope to people who are voluntarily involved in sustainable development, added Ravikrishnan.

Naseema A M: Cloth carry bags
This 54-year-old housewife from Kochi makes cloth carry bags. “It’s only been a month since we started making these bags. With the ban, more people would switch to alternatives and in the long run we will be expanding our venture to other categories as well,” said Naseema.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Plastic Ban Kerala
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp