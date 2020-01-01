BJP MP GVL Rao files notice for breach of privilege motion against Pinarayi Vijayan

Home States Kerala

The chief minister had moved the resolution in the assembly on Tuesday with the support of both UDF and LDF while BJP’s lone MLA O Rajagopal opposed it.

KOCHI: Terming the Kerala Assembly’s resolution against Citizenship (Amendment) Act passed on Tuesday as ‘illegal and unconstitutional’, BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao submitted a notice to initiate a breach of privilege and contempt proceedings against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday, Rao alleged that the “unwarranted, baseless and motivated allegations” against the CAA were in “complete disregard” to the parliamentary sovereignty and exclusive powers” to deal with citizenship.

The chief minister had moved the resolution in the assembly on Tuesday with the support of both UDF and LDF while BJP’s lone MLA O Rajagopal opposed it.

“The statements and actions of the chief minister constitute a wanton and wilful violation of Constitutional positions. Vijayan’s statements constitute a breach of parliamentary privileges enshrined in Article 105 of our Constitution which deals with the powers, privileges etc of the Houses of Parliament and the members and committees thereof,” he said.  

He added that if the “misdemeanour and ill-conceived statements and actions” of Vijayan “go unchecked”, it would set a “dangerous precedent and lead to administrative chaos and Constitutional mayhem”.
Demanding that this issue be taken up at the meeting of the Privileges Committee scheduled for January 3, he said there is a need to initiate contempt proceedings against Vijayan.

