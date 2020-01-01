Cabinet approves Sreedharan Nair Commission proposals for job quota

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet has decided to approve the recommendations proposed by Justice K Sreedharan Nair Commission appointed for fixing guidelines for the proposed 10 per cent job reservation for economically backward persons in forward communities. The report will be approved with the amendments suggested by the Law Department.

Those who do not come under the purview of an existing reservation and with annual family income below Rs 4 lakh will be eligible; those who are in possession of more than 2.5 acres of land in panchayats, over 75 cents in muncipalities and over 50 cents in corporation limits will not be eligible.

People owning house plots above 20 cents in municipal corporation limits and over 15 cents in city corporation limits are not eligible. The reservation will be given in government service and public sector units in which the government holds majority stake. The commission has recommended for 10 percent reservation in all education institutions except those run by minorities.