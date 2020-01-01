Chargesheet against Suresh Gopi in tax case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has filed chargesheet against BJP Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi for allegedly evading luxury car tax by registering his two swanky cars in Puducherry by forging documents.

The charge-sheet was filed with the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, and if found guilty for the offences, the actor-turned-politician will have to face a prison term of seven years.

The Crime Branch case is that Gopi registered his two Audi cars in Puducherry, where luxury car tax is substantially less compared to Kerala, using fake documents, resulting in loss to the state exchequer.

Crime Branch sources said the claim of the politician that he had leased a residence in Puducherry was false as the owner of the apartment told the sleuths that he did not know Gopi.

Though Amala Paul and Fahad Fazil were also booked for similar offence, the cases against them were later dropped.