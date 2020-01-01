Expatriate writers can bring fresh perspective to society, says Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said expat writers who are in tandem with happenings around the world were needed to take the society forward. "We need to seriously deal with the growing tendency to push the society to darkness," said Vijayan, who inaugurated a literary meet of expats, ahead of the second edition of Loka Kerala Sabha, at University College campus in Thiruvananthapuram.

The chief minister lauded the role of expat writers in enriching Malayalam literature and providing it with a fresh perspective.

Literatuer K Sachidanandan who spoke at length about the contributions of emigrant writers, including bloggers, said expatriation brought not only money but also a cultural pollination which helped in enriching the language. He also said the expat writers gave Malayalam a national standing.

The chief minister felicitated V Madhusoodanan Nair who won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award. Nair in his speech recited verses from his award-winning poem ‘Achan Piranna Veedu’. He, along with poet Prabha Varma, lauded the contribution of Jnanpith award winner, Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, to society.