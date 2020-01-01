Lawyer seeks Rs 25 crore in damages from tour firm for husband’s death

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A city-based lawyer has approached the National Consumer Redressal Forum in Delhi against a tour operator seeking punitive damages worth Rs 25 crore with regard to the death of her husband during the Holy Land tour to Jordan, Palestine, Israel and Egypt, organised by the company in October.

In her complaint, Jessy Manuel, hailing from Varapuzha, alleged the services provided by Oasis Voyages Pvt Ltd, a tour company, were not up to the standards, following which she lost her husband to a medical emergency in Egypt.

According to the complainant, the negligent services and the unfair trade practices adopted by Oasis Voyages led to the death of KO Manuel, a lawyer and social worker following pneumonia and cardiac arrest. Her complaint also names Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd as a co-accused after the insurance claim was rejected.

“My 65-year-old father suffered a cardiac arrest during the tour in Cairo. However, the members of Oasis Voyages failed to provide any assistance for hospitalisation," said Dr Athul Joseph Manuel, son of the complainant.

“Moreover, they deserted him in Egypt without arranging better medical care or option for transferring to India. The travel health insurance policy obtained by Oasis Voyages for the whole group was of no use as the policy provider (Reliance General Insurance) had no local office in Egypt. Later, it was discovered that the policy was void, as in the group insurance taken by Oasis, the pre-existing condition was shown as nil,” he said.

He added the sole purpose of filing the complaint was to ensure such tours are done in a responsible and accountable manner.

“For an international tour, of which the majority of the members are senior citizens, this is a serious lapse. We want government intervention in the conduct of such tours. We suffered a lot of emotional and physical trauma in Egypt and don’t want anyone else going through the same,” said Dr Athul.

Company version

When contacted, Shine Thomas, representative of the Oasis Voyages Pvt Ltd, the company had done everything possible during the incident in Cairo. “There are no flaws on our side. Our representative had visited Manuel and his relatives in the hospital. He had provided them with financial aid and phone for their use in Cairo. The company had also provided details of the insurance policy. We will fight the case in court,” said Shine. The representatives of Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd did

not comment.