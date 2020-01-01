New year, new fares: Train journeys get costlier

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ministry of Railways has hiked the per km base fare of in various trains from Wednesday. The fare of ordinary non-AC classes has been increased by 1 paise per km, while that of Mail/Express non-AC classes has been hiked by 2 paise per km. The base fare of AC classes has been hiked by 4 paise per km.

Sources in the railways said there will be no change in the fare of suburban (single journey fare) and season tickets (suburban and non-suburban). “Indian Railways last revised the fare in 2014-15. Subsequently, there has been steady expansion of amenities. Further, the burden of the Seventh Pay Commission on Indian Railway has necessitated the rationalisation of fares,” said an officer with the Railways.

A communique from the Railways said fast modernisation of Indian Railways will be achieved through the fare revision. The officer said in view of the affordability concerns of daily commuters, there will be no fare hike for passengers over suburban sections and season ticket holders. “This class constitutes 66 percent of total passenger segment. Even for passengers travelling in ordinary non-AC classes, the hike will be just 1 paise per km,” said the officer Reservation fee and superfast charges remain unchanged.

Fare hike

Ordinary non-AC classes

1 paise/km

Mail/Exp non-AC classes

2 paise/km

AC classes: 4 paise/km

Suburban fare and season tickets: No hike