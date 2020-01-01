Pilgrims queue up for 15 hours at Sabarimala

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Thousands of pilgrims were forced to stand 15 to 16 hours in long queues for darshan of Lord Ayyappa here on the first day of the 21-day-long Makaravilakku season, the concluding phase of the annual pilgrimage, on Tuesday.

The jampacked queues extended beyond Sabaripeedom when the temple was opened for darshan at 3am, forcing thousands of pilgrims to stand in queues for up to 16 hours. Police tried to impose restrictions on the flow of pilgrims at Pampa at six points to prevent crowding at Sannidhanam.

Rush on forest routes

Heavy turnout was witnessed on the traditional forest routes of Erumely-Azhutha-Karimala-Valiyanavattom and Vandiperiyar-Sathram-Pulmedu-Pandithavalam route. An estimated 20,000 to 30,000 pilgrims opted for the Erumely-Azhutha-Karimala route to reach Sanidhanam during the past 24 hours, said Ayyappan, Karimala camp officer of Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham (ABASS). The Karimala camp offered free food to around 20,000 pilgrims since Monday afternoon, Ayyappan said.

The ABASS camp offers free service, which include medicated drinking water, first-aid facilities and resting place, he said. Around 6,000 pilgrims reached Sannidhanam through the Sathram-Pulmedu traditional forest path for darshan. The ABASS camp at Sathram offers free food to all pilgrims on way to Lord Ayyappa temple.