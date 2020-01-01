President Kovind to have Sabarimala darshan next week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the Sabarimala temple next week. Kovind, who will reach Kochi on Sunday, is expected to go to the hill shrine the following day by air to offer prayers. The state government on Tuesday received intimation from the President’s office in this regard. The government has initiated steps to provide heavy security cover for Kovind’s visit. A special helipad will be made at Sannidhanam.

The President’s visit to Sabarimala gains significance in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s recent decision to refer the issue of women’s entry to a seven-judge bench.

Travancore Devaswom Board President N Vasu told TNIE that the President’s office made enquiries about the facilities at the hill shrine. “A helipad would be constructed at the Sannidhanam for his visit. A suitable location has been identified adjacent to the huge water tank,” he said.