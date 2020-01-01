Home States Kerala

President Kovind to have Sabarimala darshan next week

The President’s visit to Sabarimala gains significance in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s recent decision to refer the issue of women’s entry to a seven-judge bench.

Published: 01st January 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Pilgrims throng the Lord Ayyappa temple in large numbers in Sabarimala for darshan on Tuesday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the Sabarimala temple next week. Kovind, who will reach Kochi on Sunday, is expected to go to the hill shrine the following day by air to offer prayers. The state government on Tuesday received intimation from the President’s office in this regard. The government has initiated steps to provide heavy security cover for Kovind’s visit. A special helipad will be made at Sannidhanam.

The President’s visit to Sabarimala gains significance in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s recent decision to refer the issue of women’s entry to a seven-judge bench.

Travancore Devaswom Board President N Vasu told TNIE that the President’s office made enquiries about the facilities at the hill shrine. “A helipad would be constructed at the Sannidhanam for his visit. A suitable location has been identified adjacent to the huge water tank,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
President Ram Nath Kovind Sabarimala
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp